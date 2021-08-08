NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a negative net margin of 81.07%. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NSTG traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.86. 427,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,472. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 14.10 and a quick ratio of 13.38. NanoString Technologies has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $86.42.
A number of brokerages recently commented on NSTG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NanoString Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.
About NanoString Technologies
NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.
