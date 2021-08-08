NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a negative net margin of 81.07%. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NSTG traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.86. 427,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,472. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 14.10 and a quick ratio of 13.38. NanoString Technologies has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $86.42.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSTG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NanoString Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

In other news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $95,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,488.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 131,827 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $7,769,883.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,190,703.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 169,588 shares of company stock worth $9,802,108 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

