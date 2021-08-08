Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. Natera updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ NTRA traded down $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.30. 1,008,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 1.30. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $49.16 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.28.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Natera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.82.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total transaction of $1,210,301.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,752 shares in the company, valued at $6,769,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 20,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $1,941,293.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,222 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,412.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 250,505 shares of company stock valued at $25,508,609. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

