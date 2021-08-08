National Bank Financial Raises Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$19.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on POU. National Bankshares increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Cormark raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$17.28.

POU stock opened at C$14.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$1.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 15.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.63.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.36). The business had revenue of C$279.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$209.00 million. Research analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 2.111705 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$86,324.00. Also, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.88, for a total value of C$67,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$230,935.28.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

