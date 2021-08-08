National Bank Financial Raises Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target to C$7.75

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial to C$7.75 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

YRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares raised Yamana Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark reduced their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.20.

Shares of TSE:YRI opened at C$5.57 on Wednesday. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.06 and a 52-week high of C$8.96. The company has a market cap of C$5.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$537.42 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.037 dividend. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.09%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

