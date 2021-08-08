National Bank Financial Trims B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Target Price to C$9.00

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its target price dropped by National Bank Financial from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.22.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $7.34.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 36.55%. Research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in B2Gold by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in B2Gold by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in B2Gold by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 23,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in B2Gold by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in B2Gold by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 34,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

