National Bankshares Boosts Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$27.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on INE. CSFB cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$25.13.

INE opened at C$20.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$18.37 and a 52-week high of C$32.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.72%.

In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Director Daniel Lafrance bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$693,010.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

