National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Receives $51.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.43.

Several brokerages recently commented on EYE. Zacks Investment Research cut National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get National Vision alerts:

NASDAQ:EYE traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.30. 194,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,813. National Vision has a one year low of $32.57 and a one year high of $54.80. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $7,756,734.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,415,709.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,095 shares of company stock worth $8,991,130 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.