Needham & Company LLC Boosts New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target to $84.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on New Relic from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Relic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.43.

New Relic stock opened at $80.89 on Wednesday. New Relic has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $82.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 0.83.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 39.09% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William Staples sold 3,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $208,835.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,513.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $98,573.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,612.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,692 shares of company stock worth $4,864,701 in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 1.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 18.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

