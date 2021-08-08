Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 529.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 79,181 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Neenah were worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Neenah during the fourth quarter worth $15,779,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Neenah by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Neenah during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Noah Samuel Benz sold 470 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $25,746.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 553 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $29,784.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,092.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti raised Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of NP stock opened at $48.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.63 million, a PE ratio of -33.34 and a beta of 1.52. Neenah, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.04 and a 1 year high of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 11.17% and a negative net margin of 3.04%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Neenah

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, produces and sells performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

