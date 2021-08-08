Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 19.48%.

NYSE:NNI traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.97. 46,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,848. Nelnet has a fifty-two week low of $58.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 92.07, a current ratio of 92.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

In other Nelnet news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total transaction of $379,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,383,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,994,100 in the last 90 days. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

