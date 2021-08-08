Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nephros had a negative net margin of 47.27% and a negative return on equity of 30.24%.

Shares of NASDAQ NEPH traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.95. 14,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.20 million, a P/E ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.34. Nephros has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 7.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.11.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nephros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Nephros in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Nephros in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

