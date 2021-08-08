New Energy Solar Limited (ASX:NEW) Declares $0.03 Interim Dividend

New Energy Solar Limited (ASX:NEW) announced a interim dividend on Friday, August 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th.

New Energy Solar Company Profile

New Energy Solar Limited acquires, owns and manages large scale solar generation facilities. The firm may also invest in other renewable energy assets including wind, geothermal, hydro-electricity, hybrid solutions and owns and manages large scale solar generation facilities. New Energy Solar Limited was established in 2015 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for New Energy Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Energy Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.