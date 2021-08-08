New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains the natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve the customers. NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions. NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products. “

NJR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America downgraded New Jersey Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.80.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $39.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.75. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.29.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $367.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.53 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,088.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $131,707.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,057.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NJR. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 691,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,594,000 after purchasing an additional 201,683 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,007,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,352,000 after purchasing an additional 34,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

