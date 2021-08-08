New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.100-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,960. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.06. New Jersey Resources has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.56%.

NJR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered New Jersey Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Jersey Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.80.

In other news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,088.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $131,707.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $610,057.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

