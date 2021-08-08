New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.16 Million Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.2% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KNX. UBS Group increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Stephens increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Europe began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.73.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $49.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $51.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.65%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

