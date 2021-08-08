New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 16.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Colfax were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 1.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Colfax by 5.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Colfax by 1.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Colfax by 151.4% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Colfax by 4.1% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Colfax news, Director Mitchell P. Rales acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.90 per share, with a total value of $5,737,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mitchell P. Rales acquired 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.33 per share, with a total value of $2,895,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,045,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,424,162.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,289,850 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

CFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.19. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

