New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 4,600 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 681,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 21,190 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,869,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 501,480 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,853 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,911,000. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.48.

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

