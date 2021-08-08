New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 600 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of PFG stock opened at $64.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.03.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFG. upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.45.

In related news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.