New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 19.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in The Timken were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,137,000 after acquiring an additional 478,718 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,333,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,373,000 after acquiring an additional 112,778 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 223.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,045 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,926,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,362,000 after acquiring an additional 483,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,218,000 after acquiring an additional 306,256 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

The Timken stock opened at $76.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.73.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 36,304 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.52, for a total transaction of $3,322,542.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,040,629.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $200,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,635.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,446 shares of company stock valued at $7,786,531 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

