New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Issues Earnings Results

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 97.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%.

NYMT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,061,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,103. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.94. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -28.78%.

NYMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.94.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

