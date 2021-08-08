NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.71 Million

Analysts expect that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) will post sales of $127.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $130.12 million. NewAge posted sales of $62.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that NewAge will report full year sales of $518.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $508.52 million to $525.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $549.98 million, with estimates ranging from $537.23 million to $562.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NewAge.

Get NewAge alerts:

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). NewAge had a negative return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $125.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.95 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NBEV. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NewAge in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ NBEV traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.99. 824,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,963. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21. NewAge has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $269.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NewAge by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,473,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,375,000 after purchasing an additional 916,329 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NewAge by 18.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 272,382 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NewAge during the first quarter valued at $3,427,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of NewAge by 153.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,110,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 672,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NewAge by 168.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 811,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 509,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

About NewAge

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NewAge (NBEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.