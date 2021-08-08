News (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $23.79, but opened at $25.33. News shares last traded at $24.35, with a volume of 19,228 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of -263.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.11.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of News during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of News during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of News during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of News by 171.1% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of News by 127.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

About News (NASDAQ:NWS)

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

