Newton Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Newton has a market cap of $12.14 million and approximately $875,717.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Newton

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

