NFI Group (TSE:NFI) PT Raised to C$38.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price target hoisted by ATB Capital from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NFI. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$34.00 price objective on shares of NFI Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of NFI Group to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Saturday, May 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$35.33.

NFI Group stock opened at C$28.85 on Thursday. NFI Group has a 52-week low of C$14.40 and a 52-week high of C$32.74. The company has a market cap of C$2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -220.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.29.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$727.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$683.34 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NFI Group will post 1.2669078 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

