NGL Energy Partners (NGL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.92). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.89) EPS. NGL Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NGL Energy Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. NGL Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26. The stock has a market cap of $243.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.97.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.

In related news, EVP John Ciolek bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 242,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,671.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

