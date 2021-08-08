NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.26-6.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84-1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.NICE also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.260-$6.460 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded down $7.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $274.08. 320,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,744. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 89.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.79. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $209.26 and a fifty-two week high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. On average, analysts expect that NICE will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NICE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NICE from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $295.85.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

