Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ NICK opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. Nicholas Financial has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $143.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.29 million during the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 15.88%.

In other Nicholas Financial news, CEO Douglas W. Marohn purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,277.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Adam K. Peterson purchased 37,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.32 per share, for a total transaction of $427,896.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 134,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,310. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nicholas Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC boosted its position in Nicholas Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,089,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after buying an additional 15,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

