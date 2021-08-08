NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,566 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.8% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in NIKE by 2.2% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 3.9% during the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $172.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,088,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,556,406. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.89 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

