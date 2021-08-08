NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NN had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 4.58%.

NASDAQ NNBR traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $6.61. 339,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 3.31. NN has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $9.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NNBR shares. CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NN in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of NN from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, CEO Warren A. Veltman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

