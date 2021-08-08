Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on NKRKY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research note on Thursday. DNB Markets upgraded Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj stock opened at $19.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.35. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $21.19.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Russia, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

