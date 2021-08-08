Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Nomad Foods’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Nomad Foods updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.810-$1.867 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.50-1.55 EPS.

NYSE NOMD traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $27.18. The stock had a trading volume of 928,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,439. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.51.

NOMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

