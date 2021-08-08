Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NHYDY. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norsk Hydro ASA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

NHYDY stock opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.47.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.