Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 881.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NWN opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $56.75.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

