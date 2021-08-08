Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.400-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Northwest Natural also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.40-$2.60 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NWN opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. Northwest Natural has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.10.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Northwest Natural’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

