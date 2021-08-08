Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Northwest Natural updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.400-$2.600 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.40-$2.60 EPS.

Shares of NWN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.43. 97,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,300. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.10.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.48%.

NWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.