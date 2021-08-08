Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NWN. Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Natural currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NWN opened at $53.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.10. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 881.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

