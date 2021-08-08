Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 9,693.11%. The company had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE NCLH traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,975,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,068,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.83. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.27.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

