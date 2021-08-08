Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-0.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $99-106 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.03 million.Nova Measuring Instruments also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.850-$0.980 EPS.

Shares of NVMI traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.16. 84,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,112. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 8.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.79. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $104.07.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $97.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nova Measuring Instruments currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.71.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.