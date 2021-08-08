Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-0.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $99-106 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.03 million.Nova Measuring Instruments also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.850-$0.980 EPS.
Shares of NVMI traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.16. 84,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,112. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 8.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.79. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $104.07.
Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $97.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Nova Measuring Instruments
Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.