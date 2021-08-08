Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DNB Markets upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

NYSE:NVO opened at $99.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $63.22 and a 52 week high of $103.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,988,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,147 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,019,000 after acquiring an additional 466,107 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,654,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,402,000 after acquiring an additional 353,783 shares in the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

