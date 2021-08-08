Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.81 billion-$2.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.30-4.50 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.60.

NYSE NUS traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.62. 352,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.15. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $44.23 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.73.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

In other news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $352,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,074,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,565,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,949. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

