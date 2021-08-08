Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.70. 1,919,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,057,616. Nuance Communications has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2,736.37 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In related news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 20,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $1,116,239.38. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $615,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 447,960 shares in the company, valued at $24,637,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,390 shares of company stock worth $13,713,897 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

