NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NuCana PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving treatment outcomes for cancer patients by applying its phosphoramidate chemistry technology. The company’s pipeline of products includes Acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738 which are in clinical stage. NuCana PLC is based in EDINBURGH, United Kingdom. “

Shares of NuCana stock opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61. NuCana has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $98.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.75.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($19.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($16.86) by ($2.14). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NuCana will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in NuCana during the first quarter valued at about $355,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NuCana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in NuCana by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,659,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,259,000 after purchasing an additional 339,700 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NuCana by 60.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 92,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 34,877 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NuCana during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

