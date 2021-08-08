Nucleus Vision 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $532,947.00 (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. In the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $16.97 million and approximately $532,947.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nucleus Vision Profile

NCASH is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,206,198,610 coins. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

