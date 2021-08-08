NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $427.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.28 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

Shares of NuStar Energy stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.37. 565,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,575. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.96. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $20.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 2.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.41%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 280.70%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

