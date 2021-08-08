NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.54. NuVasive reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NuVasive.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NUVA shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.54.

Shares of NUVA stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.17. The company had a trading volume of 379,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,442. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3,010.01, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at $61,449,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 251.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,418,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,027,000 after buying an additional 1,014,816 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at $61,128,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at $47,459,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at $17,408,000.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuVasive (NUVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.