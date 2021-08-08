Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Lands’ End worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Lands’ End by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 13,819 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Lands’ End by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 9,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lands’ End in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lands’ End by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,802,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,725,000 after acquiring an additional 101,265 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 9.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Lands' End alerts:

In other Lands’ End news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $306,932.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LE. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ LE opened at $39.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 2.63. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.20 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 9.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.