Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) by 165.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,569 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Mission Produce worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVO. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 74.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,254,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,839,000 after buying an additional 536,101 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Mission Produce during the first quarter worth $10,529,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mission Produce during the first quarter worth $5,774,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 1st quarter valued at $4,827,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 187,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 126,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Shares of Mission Produce stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $234.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 24,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $550,580.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 2,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $53,868.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,610.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 377,390 shares of company stock worth $7,554,448. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mission Produce Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.