Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Verso worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRS. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verso during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,409,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Verso by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,732,000 after buying an additional 181,546 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Verso by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,720,000 after buying an additional 101,408 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in Verso by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 551,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after buying an additional 99,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verso during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Verso alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRS. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th.

NYSE VRS opened at $20.07 on Friday. Verso Co. has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $655.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.63 million. Verso had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a negative net margin of 20.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verso Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.15%.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.