Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,090 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Middlesex Water worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

In related news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $213,000.00. Also, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $25,851.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $678,712 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

MSEX opened at $108.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.24. Middlesex Water has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $110.89.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Research analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

