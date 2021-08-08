Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 615,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,076 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kadmon were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kadmon in the first quarter worth $1,167,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kadmon by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 289,592 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Kadmon in the first quarter worth $1,874,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Kadmon by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 27,461 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Kadmon in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Shares of Kadmon stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 142.70% and a negative net margin of 5,103.69%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.72 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KDMN. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Kadmon in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadmon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.